WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since the fatal shooting of Doyline Police Officer William Earl “Billy” Collins Jr., Facebook has been inundated with messages of condolence and prayers from agencies all over Louisiana.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry released the following statement: "Today, I join my fellow citizens in mourning the tragic death of Webster Parish Deputy and part-time Doyline Police Officer Billy Collins. Our men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day, and last night Officer Collins paid the ultimate price. I thank his family for his faithful service to the community and pray for God's blessing on them during this difficult time." Other statements that have been pouring include the following: