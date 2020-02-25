Live Now
WATCH: Arizona family in SUV pulled from rushing flood waters

(AP)– An Arizona family and their dog narrowly avoided being swept away after their mini sports utility vehicle got stuck in rushing floodwaters.

Dramatic video from Saturday night’s rescue shows the family of five holding onto the roll cage of the SUV in Sycamore Creek in the Tonto National Forest near Phoenix.

A witness says the SUV tried to cross the creek and went underwater.

The owner of an off-road vehicle recovery service threw a winch cable to the SUV and the man who had been driving it caught the cable after several throws.

There were no injuries.

