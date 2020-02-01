Washington school bus driver saves girl from kidnapping

Live Now
SEATTLE, Wash. (CNN/KOMO) — A 9-year-old girl was briefly kidnapped in Seattle as part of a carjacking. Luckily for her, her school bus driver came to her rescue.

On Tuesday bus driver Elsa Fox dropped off a fourth-grader at her bus stop. Fox continued on her route like normal until, all of a sudden, a car whizzed by her. And a young girl was on the side of the road. Authorities say the driver, who knew the young girl, forced her out of the car while it was still moving.

“So she waved me with her hands like this, she said, ‘Take me home! take me home!'” said Fox. “They were trying to kidnap me.'”

The sheriff’s office said the nine-year-old was kidnapped as part of a carjacking near the bus stop Fox had just been at. Fox recognized the fourth-grader as one of her riders and took her home.

“It’s just a blessing that we were there to help her,” she said. “You know, I’m a parent and I think that’s the worst nightmare, that somebody takes your child.”

Police said the driver kept going down the road and tried to steal another car before that homeowner chased him off with a pocket knife.

The driver was arrested in this field and told deputies he had just used heroin, meth, and marijuana.

On Wednesday, that driver, identified as 31-year-old Jessy Rylah, was in court.

Fox today, back on board, said she was just doing her job — getting her kids home safely no matter what.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rylah and the 9-year-old were not strangers.

A spokesperson said they knew each other but it’s not clear how.

Rylah faces several charges including first-degree kidnapping, robbery, and theft of a motor vehicle.

He’s being held on bond.

