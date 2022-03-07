WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – As the Russian attack on Ukraine continues, both the U.S. and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization are deploying additional resources to Europe and Ukraine.

Over the weekend, NATO announced it’s sending fighter jets to Ukraine. In turn, the U.S. will send jets to NATO countries. Lawmakers are also considering sending other aid to Ukraine and implementing more sanctions on Russia.

The Pentagon confirmed it ordered 500 additional troops to be deployed to Europe.

“These additional personnel will be going to NATO’s eastern flank. Specifically, we’ll be sending a number of KC-135 refueling aircraft,” said John Kirby, the Pentagon’s press secretary.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Europe and said if Poland sends their Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine, the U.S. will likely send them replacements.

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers from both parties are also pushing for a ban on Russian oil, but if a bill like that passes right now, President Joe Biden hasn’t said whether he’ll sign it.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the president wants to minimize the impact on Americans and is fighting high gas prices. She said U.S. providers can still boost production.

“Right now, there are 9,000 unused permits to drill on shore,” Psaki said.

Lawmakers are also discussing sending more money to Ukraine. If it happens, that aid will likely be rolled into the bill to fund the government that Congress needs to pass this week.

All of this comes as more than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine and the International Criminal Court, the ICC, launched an investigation into whether Russia is responsible for war crimes in Ukraine.