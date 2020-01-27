Live Now
Walmart tests higher hourly starting wages in 500 stores

(Associated Press) Walmart says it’s testing higher wages for newly created hourly positions at 500 of its U.S. stores as part of an overall strategy to better empower its staff. 

The nation’s largest private employer says it will raise the starting hourly wages to $12 from $11 for the new roles. 

These workers will be trained and empowered to develop broader retail skills. 

They’ll help solve problems like inventory issues instead of only completing tasks given to them by managers. 

The moves come as Walmart, like many other retailers, is under pressure to improve customer service as they fight online behemoth Amazon.

