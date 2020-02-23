Live Now
Virginia toddler walks again after being shot in the head during drive-by shooting: ‘It’s a miracle’

National

by: Julius Kizzee and WRIC Newsroom

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 2-year-old is walking again after being shot in the head during a drive-by shooting.

Lavier Robinson was critically injured when shots were fired at a Henrico home on Winston Street back in December.

“To actually have it happen to your family, it hits you,” Robinson’s grandmother Harneatha Atkinson said. “We have to stop the gun violence. There’s no need to shoot anyone’s house.”

Robinson was rushed to VCU Medical Center after the shooting. He was later moved to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk for further observation.

In a video given to 8News by the family, you can see Lavier taking some of his first steps, on his way out of the hospital. 

“People may look at it like, oh he’s not walking,” Atkinson said. “To us, he’s walking. It went from him not being to stand on his own, sit up on his own, to where he can sit up on his own now and take his steps now.”

The toddler was released last week and is now home with his grandmother, who is thankful for his miraculous journey. 

“It’s a miracle he’s out,” Atkinson said “It was a long journey to get here. Once he gets the feeling back in his left hand, he’ll be okay.” 

His family said the toddler will undergo surgery soon to put a bone in the right side of his head. 

“It tore our family apart,” Atkinson said “Now, my daughter has moved into her own place, I’m moving somewhere else. Everyone is just moving and there will be no one left at that address.”

The two men accused of shooting him, 19-year old Ara D. McLaughlin, and 23-year old Randy O. Vaughan, were charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder back in early January.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

