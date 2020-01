The Virginia state Capitol building is surrounded by fencing, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in Richmond, Va., in preparation for Monday’s rally by gun rights advocates. Gun-rights groups are asking a judge to block the Virginia governor’s ban on firearms at a massive pro-gun rally scheduled for next week. Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday, Jan. 15, announced a state of emergency and banned all weapons from the rally at the Capitol. (Dean Hoffmeyer/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia’s Supreme Court has upheld a ban on firearms at a pro-gun rally in the state’s capital next week.

The court issued its decision late Friday, rejecting an appeal from gun-rights groups that said it violated their Second Amendment right to bear arms. State officials had asked the court to uphold the ban.

Gov. Ralph Northam said officials had received credible threats of armed militia groups storming our Capitol” during the rally scheduled for Monday in Richmond.