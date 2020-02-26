Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Virginia lawmakers send LGBTQ protections bill to governor

National
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers gave final passage Wednesday to a comprehensive anti-discrimination bill that advocates said will make the state the first in the South to enact such protections for LGBTQ people.

The legislation,sponsored by Sen. Adam Ebbin, prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in housing, public or private employment, public spaces and credit transactions. It also lays out causes of action that would allow individuals, or in certain circumstances the attorney general, to sue over alleged discrimination.

“We just made Virginia a safer and more fair state for everyone,” James Parrish, Director of the Virginia Values Coalition, a group of statewide and national organizations and individuals pushing for the protections, said in a statement.

Opponents have raised religious liberty concerns about the measure that passed the Senate with bipartisan support.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he supports the bill and was expected to sign it.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar