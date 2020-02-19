Virginia Beach woman hit by a truck on her own front porch

Live Now
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Tire tracks are still visible in a front yard on Tradewinds Road in Virginia Beach.

This is where neighbors say a person driving a truck drove right into a woman’s yard last Friday.

The homeowner, an 83-year-old woman, was coming home and walking to her front door when the truck hit her and then took off.

10 On Your Side spoke with the woman’s daughter over the phone. She says she remembers getting the call from neighbors. 

“She said my mom had been hit by a car, by a truck on her front porch and the paramedics were on the way and police were there,” said Ginger Ange. 

Neighbors say they heard a loud sound and came out to see a red truck speeding off down the block.

At first, they didn’t see the woman hurt until they heard her call out for help.

“The truck hit her on her left thigh and it threw her against her brick house and her head hit the house… She had about 11 staples they had to put in her head. Luckily she didn’t have any broken bones other than a small fracture on her tail bone,” Ange said.

Neighbors say they rushed over to put blankets on the woman because it was so cold outside.

“I don’t think she noticed there were headlights coming towards her, but all of a sudden she was down with her head in her hands and thinking there was blood pouring,” said Ange.

Her daughter says shes grateful the neighbors came outside.

