Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Virgin Galactic’s next spaceship reaches build milestone

National

by: JOHN ANTCZAK, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This photo released by Virgin Galactic Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, shows Virgin Galactic’s next passenger spaceship standing on its landing gear in what is known as a weight-on-wheels test, in a hangar at the company’s Mojave Air & Space Port in Mojave, Calif. Continuing work on the new ship includes connecting flight control and other integrated systems. The company anticipates commercial flights this year at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico. (Thomas Storesund/Virgin Galactic via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Virgin Galactic’s next passenger spaceship has reached a major construction milestone, the company said Wednesday.

All major structural elements have been assembled and the rocket plane is standing on its own landing gear at Mojave Air & Space Port in California, Virgin Galactic said in a statement.

Photos of the “Weight on Wheels” achievement show the craft in a hangar next to the Virgin Space Ship Unity spacecraft, which has been to space twice during test flights in preparation for commercial operations based at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.

“We now have two spaceships which are structurally complete, with our third making good progress,” CEO George Whitesides said. “These spaceships are destined to provide thousands of private astronauts with a truly transformative experience by performing regular trips to space.’’

Continuing work on the new ship includes connecting flight control and other integrated systems.

The company has not set a date for the start of commercial operations but has said it anticipates doing so in 2020.

It has moved more than 130 employees to New Mexico and late last year inaugurated a program to prepare its first customers for the experience.

The winged rocket ships are designed to carry paying tourists to the lower fringes of space to experience weightlessness, view the Earth far below and glide to a landing on a runway.

The craft also will carry experiments that require several minutes of microgravity.

Founded by British billionaire Richard Branson, the company is now formally named Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and went public on the New York Stock Exchange in October.

The fleet is being manufactured by The Spaceship Company, a wholly owned subsidiary.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories