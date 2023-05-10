SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KSWB) – A reward is now being offered for information leading to the person responsible for a shooting near a San Marcos, California sports park.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Monday evening during a Little League game.

At least seven gunshots can be heard on video obtained by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department from Mission Sports Park. One bullet can even be seen striking the ground, dangerously close to children.

“Somebody knows something about what happened here, right? Somebody knows and it’s our children we are trying to look out for and protect. Just kids playing baseball,” Detective Brian Bentley said.

The sheriff’s department is looking into any leads and Crime Stoppers is now offering up to a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

Detectives say it’s too early to share where the shots came from or what potential charges could be, depending on the circumstances.

Nearby Palomar College was also temporarily placed on lockdown after the shots rang out.

Luckily no one was injured, but families belonging to San Marcos Youth Baseball were rattled by the incident.

The league president told Nexstar’s KSWB in a statement the board was in communication with the city and met Tuesday evening to work on a strategy to resume the season.

Games were canceled Tuesday evening and expected to resume Saturday.

The sheriff’s department’s San Marcos station said it would be offering extra patrols when games resumed.

Sheriff’s Detectives are hoping to talk to anyone who witnessed the shooting or has surveillance video that may have captured the incident. If you have any information, call the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station at (760) 510-5200.