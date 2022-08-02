PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman pushed back when deputies showed up at her house to serve an eviction notice and it turned out they were at the wrong home.

Jennifer Michele didn’t expect to receive a Ring doorbell alert on Thursday showing two Pasco County deputies and a locksmith at her front door. Michele said they were drilling through her lock. “I didn’t know if these people were trying to get into my house,” she said. “I didn’t know if everything was OK.”

She was able to speak with the three men through her doorbell’s camera. “They told me they were serving an eviction, which is news to me because I don’t rent,” Michele said. “But they told me it was posted last week.”

Ring video shows one of the deputies going back to the front of the house during the exchange. It didn’t take them long to realize they were at the wrong house. “As soon as I said my name, they knew that they’d messed up,” Michele said. “I was upset. I was upset. I was very upset.”

Michele told WFLA the deputies meant to go next door. They apologized for the mix-up. “As soon as I came here, they told me that I’m going to need a new lock and that the guy who was going to break my lock was going to fix it,” she said.

She’s just glad she caught them at the right time. “I just think if I didn’t catch it, would all my stuff be in the driveway? I don’t know. I don’t know how it would’ve played out if I didn’t catch it,” said Michele.

A spokesperson with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said they’re investigating the incident to find out how the mistake was made. WFLA was also told the deputies quickly figured out their error and fixed it.

Michele said she was able to laugh about the mix-up once it was over. She posted the Ring doorbell footage on TikTok and her experience went viral, racking up over 1 million views.