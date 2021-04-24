Video: Fleeing driver drags NYPD lieutenant in Brooklyn, police say

Body-worn camera image of an NYPD lieutenant who was dragged by a vehicle in Brooklyn on April 23, 2021, according to police (Credit: NYPD)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — An NYPD lieutenant was dragged by a vehicle driven by an alleged drunken driver in Brooklyn early Friday morning, police said Saturday.

The lieutenant had stopped a vehicle on Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville around 3:50 a.m. because he suspected the driver was intoxicated, police said.

Early this morning, officers from the @NYPD71Pct conducted a car stop. During their investigation, officers determined the driver was not fit to drive and asked him to step out of the vehicle. That's when he put the car in reverse, running over the lieutenant. pic.twitter.com/8pWRkcSsI5 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 23, 2021

When he asked the man behind the wheel to step out of the vehicle, the driver took off, according to the NYPD.

The lieutenant was dragged a few feet before he was able to break free of the vehicle, police said. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

The driver, Takim Newsom, 32, fled the scene but later was arrested in Nassau County, according to the NYPD.

Charges against Newsom were expected, but had not been filed as of Saturday afternoon.