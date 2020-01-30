Live Now
Veteran who faked death in Orange Beach to avoid child rape charges arrested in Oklahoma

National

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 1/30/2020 (10:34 a.m.) — U.S. Marshals arrested Jacob Blair Scott Wednesday night in Oklahoma, the Sun Herald reported.

The report says the agency got a tip that Scott was living in a campground in Antlers, Oklahoma.

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Marshals stepped up efforts Wednesday to find a Mississippi veteran accused of faking his death to avoid child rape charges.

Jacob Blair Scott, an Army veteran from Moss Point, was added to the federal agency’s “15 Most Wanted” list.

A reward of up to $25,000 is offered for information leading to Scott’s arrest.

In July 2018, Scott was scheduled to appear at a court hearing, when a gun and suicide note were found aboard his boat in Orange Beach. Crews searched the water for a week, but no remains were ever found.

At the time, Scott was out on bond on charges that included sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes, and exploitation of a child.

The investigation later uncovered Scott had withdrawn $45,000 before he disappeared.

Since the disappearance, there have been several possible sightings of Scott in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Nevada.

Anyone with information can call 1-877-WANTED-2 or submit a tip online here.

