Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Vermont proposes bill that would ban cellphone use for anyone under 21

National

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WNCN) — How much do you value your cellphone?

Well, according to a bill introduced in the Vermont Senate, owning a cellphone under the age of 21 would be illegal in the state, should the legislation pass.

The bill, S.212, would make possession or use of a cellphone a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of a year behind bars or a $1,000 fine or both.

According to the legislation, there are links between cellphone use by people under the age of 21 to a rise in driving fatalities, suicides, mass shootings and terrorism.

“The internet and social media, accessed primarily through cell phones, are used to radicalize and recruit terrorists, fascists and other extremists,” the bill reads.

Senator John Rodgers, a Democrat, said he introduced the bill on Tuesday to make a point.

“I have no delusions that it’s going to pass,” he told the Barre Montpelier Times Argus newspaper on Wednesday. “I wouldn’t probably vote for it myself.”

Rodgers says he thinks owning a cellphone may be more dangerous than owning a gun.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

64°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories