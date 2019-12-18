Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Verizon reportedly experiencing nationwide outage

National

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Verizon is reportedly experiencing a major network issue that has left many customers unable to make calls or send text messages.

Down Detector’s outage map shows a large part of the northeast, Midwest and western regions in red. A small part of Florida is affected.

In a comment section under the map, customers are saying “circuits are busy” and they can’t send texts or make calls.

It’s not immediately clear when the outage started or exactly how many people were affected.

Verizon has yet to comment on the outage.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

44°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

43°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
31°F A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

43°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

45°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories