Venomous snake bites K-9 during search for missing baby

K-9 Phi is recovering after a venomous snake bit him during a search for missing baby Andrew Caballeiro. (Pasco Sheriff’s Office).

MIAMI (Nexstar Media Wire) – A Florida police dog is recovering after suffering a venomous snake bite Thursday during the search for a missing baby.

K-9 Phi, with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, was helping the FBI comb the Everglades for newborn Andrew Caballeiro, who disappeared Jan. 28. after the triple murder of his mother, grandmother and great grandmother, according to the Miami Herald.

During Thursday’s search, officials say a water moccasin snake bit Phi.

“Anti-venom was administered and he is currently being monitored,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “His prognosis for recovery is good. Please help us send well wishes K9 Phi’s way.”

Amanda Hunter, with the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, told Patch the FBI called them to help search the Everglades in South Florida because they are “one of the only agencies that has human remains detection … K-9s in-house.”

A venemous cottonmouth snake, also known as a water moccasin. (Getty)

Hunter added that “K-9 Phi is one of three HRD K-9s within the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.”

Authorities suspected Andrew’s father, 49-year-old Ernest Caballeiro, may have killed the three women and taken the week-old baby with him.

An Amber Alert was issued and authorities announced Jan. 29 that they had found Ernesto Caballeiro dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Multiple law enforcement agencies continue to search for Andrew Caballeiro.