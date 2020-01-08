Live Now
Vegas building where fire killed 6 cited for code violations

This photo provided by the Las Vegas Fire Department, firefighters work the scene of a fire at a three-story apartment complex early Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas. The fire was in first-floor unit of the Alpine Motel Apartments and its cause was under investigation, the department said. Authorities say multiple fatalities were reported and several were injured. (Las Vegas Fire Department via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Inspectors have cited a downtown Las Vegas apartment building for 16 fire code violations after a Dec. 21 fire that killed six people and injured 13 others, including missing smoke alarms and an exit door that was bolted closed.

An inspection report made public Tuesday also said the violations at the Alpine Motel Apartments included defects in the building’s fire alarm system, fire doors that did not close properly and security bars that lacked emergency releases.

Dominic Gentile, an attorney for the building’s owners did not immediately respond Wednesday to an emailed request for comment.

Fire officials have said the predawn fire on a Saturday morning appeared to start around a stove in a first-floor unit of the building, forcing some residents to jump from upper floor windows to escape thick smoke blocking exits.

Survivors complained that an exit door was locked, the building’s smoke or fire alarms did not working properly and that some residents lacked heat and were using stoves to keep warm.

The Clark County coroner’s office has said it expects to determine causes of death in February. Those who died ranged in age from 46 to 72.

