Utah man implants Tesla car key into his hand

(CNN/KSTU) — A Utah man has put some technology under his skin that lets him unlock his Tesla with just a wave of his hand. And that’s not all he can do with the four chips in his hands.

Ben Workman is one of a few people around the world who are turning to cybernetic implants. Simply speaking, they’re different kinds of computer chips that let you do different things. With his, Workman can unlock his car, unlock doors at work, log on and off of his computer, and share contact information, using the same tech that’s used for Apple Pay and Android Pay.

You may be wondering what inspired someone to do something like this. For workman, it’s pretty simple.

“In all reality, it was experimentation and curiosity,” said Workman.

The process to get the chips into Workman’s hands wasn’t as simple as his motivation though.

“On the first two, I actually didn’t have anyone,” he said. “I tried going to a veterinarian, a doctor, a piercing studio, no one would do it.”

Workman ended up getting a family member to do it for him. The chips, he said, come in syringes and are placed them under the skin

The Tesla key required a bit more work, so Ben managed to convince a piercing studio to help him, but they weren’t too keen on the idea at first.

“But the piercing studio is an interesting one,” he said. “I figured that they would be fine with it but they took one look at the thing I had in my hands and they said ‘noooo.'”

Workman also has a magnet in his left hand.

What’s next for ben? He wants to put a chip in his hand that lets him pay for things — without a credit card or phone.

