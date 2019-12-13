UT student who’s deaf has trike stolen from outside dorm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When 18-year-old Madilyn Lawrence headed home from campus for Thanksgiving break, she left her trike parked on the rack outside her UT dorm.

When she returned the following weekend, the trike was gone.

It appeared someone cut through her cable lock, and left it behind where it still sits on the rack.

“As someone who can’t ride a normal bike, this is all I have,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence was born deaf in both ears and has cochlear implants to help her hear.

She has poor balance, and relies on her trike, rather than a bike, to get around campus.

Lawrence’s parents got her the yellow Kent Alameda folding trike before heading off to college.

“It’s definitely easier than walking, faster too, and if I have to go to the store I can just put the groceries on the back,” she said.

UT police received 125 stolen bike reports in the 2017 to 2018 school year. A majority of the bikes disappeared between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

To help combat the problem, police recommending buying two different locks, a U-lock for the frame, and a cable lock to run through the tires.

“They look at the bike and say, ‘Okay, now there’s two locks that I’ve got to try to take apart to take the bike,’” UT Police Sergeant Hector Luevano said.

UTPD requires all students to register their bikes with the department.

Lawrence registered her trike with the department, but only had one lock on it.

If you see the bike, contact UTPD.