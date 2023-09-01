(WHNT) – An “egregious payroll error” reportedly kept over 45,000 rural United States Postal Service (USPS) workers from getting their recent paychecks.

In a letter on its website, the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association (NRLCA) confirmed they have been in talks with the USPS about the issue.

The union said that all of the affected carriers are entitled to a salary advance starting Friday, Sept. 1. NRLCA stated those advances would be sent to local offices to be processed into a money order.

Impacted carriers will get a 65% advance of their gross pay. That number will be calculated to be close to the average net take-home pay.

Those carriers will be required to pay the advance back when the U.S. Postal Service has repaid them the correct amount.

USPS officials told the union that the issue that caused the problem has been found and is being fixed, so this should not happen again.