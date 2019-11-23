Breaking News
3 people killed, shooter dead at Florida Navy base
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

USPS introduces military working dog Forever Stamps

National
Posted: / Updated:

(KLFY) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is paying its respects to the canine warriors helping America’s soldiers around the world.

Each of the four stamps features a stylized illustration of one of the four most common dogs in the armed forces — German shepherd, Labrador retriever, Belgian Malinois, and Dutch shepherd. The stamps, which currently come in books of 20, were designed by DKNG Studios.

“Courageous canines have aided U.S. soldiers in World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the Afghanistan and Iraq wars,” states the USPS’ website. “Today, the 341st Training Squadron at Lackland Air Force Base just outside of San Antonio, Texas, trains American military working dogs and their handlers.”

One stamp currently costs 55 cents. Each stamp bought will forever be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price. The stamps are made in the U.S.

You can order military working dog stamps here from the USPS website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

80°F Broken Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
14 mph W
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

75°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

New Iberia

79°F Few Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
12 mph WSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories