USPS introduces military working dog Forever Stamps

(KLFY) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is paying its respects to the canine warriors helping America’s soldiers around the world.

Each of the four stamps features a stylized illustration of one of the four most common dogs in the armed forces — German shepherd, Labrador retriever, Belgian Malinois, and Dutch shepherd. The stamps, which currently come in books of 20, were designed by DKNG Studios.

“Courageous canines have aided U.S. soldiers in World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the Afghanistan and Iraq wars,” states the USPS’ website. “Today, the 341st Training Squadron at Lackland Air Force Base just outside of San Antonio, Texas, trains American military working dogs and their handlers.”

One stamp currently costs 55 cents. Each stamp bought will forever be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price. The stamps are made in the U.S.

You can order military working dog stamps here from the USPS website.