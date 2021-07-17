USNS John Lewis christened Saturday in honor of late congressman a year after his death

(CBS News) One year after the death of Congressman John Lewis – the navy christened the USNS John Lewis in his honor.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and more than 30 members of congress were present at the ceremony.

Democrats say the John Lewis voting rights act would help restore protections including requiring jurisdictions with a history of racial voting discrimination to receive federal pre-approval before changing their voting rules.

This week the house judiciary committee held a hearing about voting rights…

following the decision by the us supreme court to uphold voting restrictions

in Arizona.

This year more than a dozen states around the country have passed…or are considering new voting restrictions.

Democrats say the laws make it harder for minorities to vote.

And on the anniversary of Lewis death…it looks increasingly unlikely that the senate will pass the John Lewis voting rights act — top republicans say the legislation is unnecessary.