Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

US mayors work to find solutions to nationwide issues at National Conference

National

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – “They’re spending money on transportation. They’re spending -most of the money, forty percent, has been spent on food,” Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs said.

Stockton, California is getting national attention for its ongoing experiment with Universal Basic Income.

It’s just one of the ideas that Mayor Michael Tubbs and hundreds of other mayors will discuss and sharing at this weeks’ US Conference of Mayors.

“Connecting with mayors and other folks who are solving a lot of the issues we’re trying to solve,” Tubbs said. 

While they’re here, they also plan to make direct appeals to lawmakers and the White House.

“I reached out when the President started tweeting about homelessness, saying hey, welcome to the struggle,” Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti said. 

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says his office is now working with the White House on homelessness. 

This week, he says he’ll also address climate change and immigration. 

“We can figure out a way forward to invite those immigrants in, to make sure they become citizens and integrate them into the life of our country,” Garcetti said. 

The Golden State’s well represented, 45 mayors from California registered for the event, all of them bringing different challenges and experiences to Washington.

“Democrat and Republican Mayors often have the same agendas,” Mayor of Oakland Libby Schaff said. 

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff says building bipartisan relationships in Washington is crucial to solving problems. 

“Affordable Housing is part of infrastructure. This federal government needs to restore those funding levels,” Schaff said. 

The conference wraps up with a visit to the White House.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

50°F Broken Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
49°F A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

48°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

46°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

48°F Broken Clouds Feels like 48°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories