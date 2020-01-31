WASHINGTON (AP) — US: Flights from China to go to 7 airports starting Sunday.
US: Flights from China to go to 7 airports starting Sunday
Abbeville62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph W
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Crowley62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 15 mph NW
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph W
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Opelousas61°F Clear Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph W
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Breaux Bridge61°F Few Clouds Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph W
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
New Iberia61°F Few Clouds Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 17 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter