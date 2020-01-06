Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

US Defense Secretary Esper says no decision to leave Iraq

National
Posted: / Updated:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, left, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley deliver a statement on Iraq and Syria, at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Pentagon leaders said Monday that the United States has no plans to withdraw troops from Iraq, despite a draft letter from a senior military officer that appeared to suggest plans for withdrawal were underway.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters the U.S. is “moving forces around” Iraq and neighboring Kuwait. He said a draft letter circulated internally by a U.S. Marine commander was a “poorly written” honest mistake that should never have gotten out.

The draft letter appeared to suggest the U.S. was preparing to pull troops out of Iraq in response to a vote by the Iraqi Parliament over the weekend. The draft said troops would be “repositioning over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement.” and warned of an increase in helicopter travel around the Green Zone. It added, “We respect your sovereignty decision to order our departure.”

Milley and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, however, said the U.S. has been re-positioning troops, largely due to increased security threats from Iran. The letter was meant to coordinate with the Iraqi military on an increase in U.S. helicopter and troop movements as they shift positions around the country.

“There’s been no decision whatsover to leave Iraq,” Esper said. “There’s no decision to leave, nor did we issue any plans to leave or prepare to leave.”

Milley acknowledged that some language in the letter “implies withdrawal,” but said that ”is not what is happening.”

“The long and the short of it is, it’s an honest mistake,” he said, adding that he had just gotten off the phone with the U.S. commander in the Middle East, who explained the effort.

Esper said the U.S. remains committed to the campaign to defeat the Islamic State group in Iraq and the region.

Pro-Iran factions in the Iraqi Parliament have pushed to oust American troops following the killing of a top Iranian general in Baghdad in a U.S. drone strike last week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
48°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

66°F Few Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
48°F Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories