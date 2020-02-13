Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

US announces 15th virus case, this one in Texas evacuee

National

by: MIKE STOBBE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Feb. 2, 2020, file photo provided by the Department of Defense shows empty lodging facilities at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The Department of Defense says it is providing temporary lodging support for up to 1,000 passengers being evacuated from China to the U.S. in response to the coronavirus outbreak there. The virus outbreak that began in China and has spread to more than 20 countries is stretching already-strained public health systems in Asia and beyond, raising questions over whether everyone can get equal access to treatment. (Todd Holly/U.S. Air Force via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Another case of the new coronavirus has been confirmed in a U.S. evacuee from China, this one in a person under quarantine in Texas.

Health officials announced the 15th confirmed U.S. case case Thursday. The infection was confirmed through a Wednesday night lab test.

The patient, who had been flown to at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, is now in isolation at a hospital and was reported in stable condition.

Two earlier U.S. cases were found among evacuees who were flown last week from the Chinese city of Wuhan to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in Southern California. The latest of those cases was reported Wednesday night.

Hundreds of people, including U.S. State Department employees and their families, have arrived at military bases in Texas, California, and Nebraska aboard chartered flights from Wuhan, a city of 11 million that is at the center of the outbreak.

The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. Health officials think it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
17 mph NNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 43°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Opelousas

48°F Feels like 43°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar