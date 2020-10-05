UPDATE: 2 officers, multiple people shot in Pine Bluff, sources say

UPDATE:
PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Sources tell KARK/FOX16 News two Pine Bluff officers and others have been shot near Blake Street.
Sources say all of the victims have been taken to the hospital.
ORIGINAL STORY:
PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Pine Bluff police confirm Monday afternoon two officers have been shot.
According to a spokesperson with the Pine Bluff Police Department, the shooting happened on Blake Street.
There are no word on injuries at this time.
This is a developing story.
