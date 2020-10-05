UPDATE: 2 officers, multiple people shot in Pine Bluff, sources say

UPDATE:

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Sources tell KARK/FOX16 News two Pine Bluff officers and others have been shot near Blake Street.

Sources say all of the victims have been taken to the hospital.

BREAKING UPDATE: Sources confirm 2 officers shot and multiple other people were shot in Pine Bluff incident off Blake Street. All were taken to the hospital #ARnews https://t.co/RudzxggBfS — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) October 5, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY:

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Pine Bluff police confirm Monday afternoon two officers have been shot.

#BREAKING: Pine Bluff Police confirm two officers shot on Blake Street. Working to get more. No word on injuries yet. #ARNews — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) October 5, 2020

According to a spokesperson with the Pine Bluff Police Department, the shooting happened on Blake Street.

There are no word on injuries at this time.

Praying for the safety of these officers in Pine Bluff. Horrible news, especially after we just honored three fallen officers last weekend. https://t.co/1Bi7KboE2k — Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin (@LtGovTimGriffin) October 5, 2020

This is a developing story.

