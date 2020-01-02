Live Now
Uber passenger pays off driver’s college debt

(WSB/CNN) — An Atlanta woman’s college dreams were achieved after an Uber ride when one of her rideshare passengers paid off her college debt.

Latonya Young, former rideshare driver: “I got a call to go to Mercedes-Benz stadium,” said Young. “It was an Atlanta United game.”

The 43-year old single mom was a hairstylist by day, and an Uber driver by night.

And during this particular trip, Latonya shared a bit of her life story with the passenger.

At the age of 16, she had to drop out of high school to raise her first child.

She recently had to drop out of ‘college’ because of a $700 ‘unpaid balance’ to Georgia State University.

Latonya young, former rideshare driver: “Every time I got ready to pay the money, my kids needed something,” said Young. “I said, okay. I’ll just wait.”

A few days after that rideshare, Latonya got a phone call from the school.

“And the message stated, ‘you can register for classes now,'” she said. “I was literally blown away. A stranger has never done that — or done anything like that — for me.”

That stranger was Kevin Esch, the passenger in the uber.

A couple of weeks ago, he attended Latonya’s graduation from Georgia State.

“When he paid the balance, I had to do this for him,” said Young. “I maintained my grades. A’s and b’s. Just trying to do everything to make sure he knows I appreciate him.”

Latonya earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice. This month she’ll be back in class to pursue a bachelor’s.

The uber passenger wasn’t available for an interview — but says Young is an inspiration to him.

