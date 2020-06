HOUSTON, TX. (CBS) Record jumps in coronavirus infections on top of mixed messages from political leaders and health experts are putting Americans’ shutdown sacrifices to the test.

Tonight, known cases are up in at least 30 states especially across the sun belt.

Janet Shamlian reports from Houston.

Coronovirus hospitalizations are hitting new highs as intensive care units here in Houston are full and elected officials are calling it an uncontrollable spread.

Tonight, Texas is hitting the brakes.