PARIS, France (KLFY) — Part of the newest wave of U.S. Navy warships will carry the name of Lafayette, the Defense Department has announced.

U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced that a future Constellation-class guided-missile frigate will be named USS Lafayette, to honor the Marquis de Lafayette and his service during the American Revolutionary War.

The announcement was made June 30 at a ceremony at the American Embassy to France in Paris.

“Their shared ideals, that all people deserve liberty and the pursuit of happiness, as well as an unflinching commitment to democratic governance, are the foundation upon which the relationship between France and United States of America continue to build upon today,” Del Toro said during the naming ceremony. “Just think, were it not for the Marquis de Lafayette’s willingness, along with that of tens of thousands of his compatriots, to fight alongside our Continental Army and Navy during our Revolutionary War centuries ago, we might not be here together this evening.”

USS Lafayette, the fourth of the new Constellation-class frigates, is scheduled to commission in 2029. The other ships in the class are USS Constellation, USS Congress and USS Chesapeake. The Constellation-class is designed to have multi-mission capability to conduct air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare, electronic warfare and information operations.

The ship will be built by Marinette Marine Corporation. It will be about 500 feet long, with a beam of about 65 feet, according to the Navy.

Three previous Navy vessels have been named in honor of Lafayette: a sidewheel ironclad ram that saw action in the Civil War, a World War II transport ship and a ballistic missile submarine decommissioned in 1991.