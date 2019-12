UPDATE: Michael Brown’s attorney speaks with WFXR News about his apprehension earlier today

UPDATE: 7:50 p.m.: WFXR News has just received Michael Brown’s mugshot from his arrest today.

Michael Brown

Both Michael’s mother and grandmother declined to give comment or an interview.

Neighbors have differing reactions to the news.

Arthur Slaughter, who lives on Tillett Road, says he’s glad his neighborhood has quieted down since federal agents went door-to-door a few weeks ago in search of information.

“The unease is something you kind of but then you say, well, we’ve got to go on and live and just trust things are going to turn out alright,” he said. “Well, my reaction is one of relief and thankfulness that he surrendered without any harm to anybody, including himself.”

Patrice Palmer, who lives near Woodthrush Circle in Hardy – the site both of Brown’s capture and alleged murder – says at no point did she feel unsafe.

“It amazes me that he came back to the scene,” she said. “I am in support of Michael Brown. If the rumors are true that he went through all the abuse as a kid, some things you are provoked to do. More power to him.”

UPDATE: 5:10 p.m.: WFXR News has just spoken with Deborah Caldwell-Bono, the attorney for Michael Brown.

Caldwell-Bono said, “What was interesting, is he’s such a polite young man [that] he apologized to me for the way that he smelled and looked. He cooperated in his apprehension.”

Today was the first time the two have spoken. Brown is currently being held in Franklin County. She said he is doing “okay.”

ORIGINAL STORY — The U.S. Marshals Service said Michael Brown is in custody. WFXRtv.com has confirmed Brown was arrested in Franklin County.

At a press conference in Franklin County on Wednesday, Nov. 27, Franklin County Sheriff Bill Overton Jr. said Brown was taken into custody at his mother’s Franklin County home around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

He was wanted in the murder of Rodney Brown, who was shot to death in Franklin County Nov. 9. Rodney Brown was the boyfriend of Michael Brown’s mother. He was also accused of deserting his post in the Marines.

Michael Brown was last seen nearly two weeks ago near Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke. It was the same neighborhood where Michael Brown’s grandmother lives. The city’s public schools were canceled after the sighting Nov. 14 and a half-mile area around Patrick Henry was placed on a shelter-in-place status for much of the day.

Overton said the 18-day search spanned three states and involved multiple federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

“I am thankful the situation has come to a successful closure without injury to the public or law enforcement personnel,” he added.

Brad Sellers with the U.S. Marshals Service said his agency received information that refocused efforts on Michael Brown’s mother’s home in Franklin County. Asked if anyone else was at the home, Sellers said, “Not that I’m aware of.” It was the same location where Rodney Brown’s murder took place, Overton confirmed.

In total, 340 “investigative actions” were taken by law enforcement since the manhunt for Michael Brown began, according to Sellers.

“While this did not directly lead to the apprehension today, it is still encouraging to note that the public wants to help law enforcement be as efficient as possible.”

Investigators are still on scene near the home of Michael Brown’s mother.

The first photos of Rodney Brown have been released by his former employer, the Western Virginia Water Authority.

The Western Virginia Water Authority has released these photos of Franklin County homicide victim Rodney Brown. He worked for the authority at the Carvins Cove Boat Landing for 26 years before retiring this past August. @WFXRnews pic.twitter.com/DQabsyi7TE — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerWFXR) November 27, 2019

WFXRtv.com was first to report Rodney Brown’s previous charges of child abuse and neglect in 2006. The charges were eventually dismissed.

The Communication Strategy and Operations Office at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where Michael Brown was stationed, released the following statement upon Brown’s capture.

We are thankful for the diligent efforts of the FBI, NCIS, US Marshal’s office, and local authorities to apprehend Cpl. Michael Brown. The Marine Corps and 2nd Marine Logistics Group do not tolerate any actions inconsistent with our core values. 2nd Marine Logistics Group is committed to continuing to work with civilian authorities on this matter. Communication Strategy & Operations Office, 2nd Marine Logistics Group

Michael Brown was wanted in the Nov. 9 murder of Rodney Brown, his mother’s boyfriend. (Photo: Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

