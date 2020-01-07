Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

U.S. forces designated as ‘terrorists’ after bill passes Iran’s parliament

National

by: Nicholas Erebia, FARS News, and CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

TEHRAN, IRAN: Iranian parliament speaker Mehdi Karubi addresses MPs at an opening ceremony of the new Majlis (parliament) building 13 March 2001 in Tehran. The building, inspired by Islamic architecture, is equipped with 400 seats and can hold 800 spectators. AFP PHOTO/Henghameh FAHIMI (Photo credit should read HENGHAMEH FAHIMI/AFP via Getty Images)

(CBS/FARS News) — In a unanimous vote, the Iranian parliament has passed a bill that will designate the Pentagon and U.S. military as “terrorist organizations” on Tuesday.

This decision comes days after U.S. armed forces carried out a drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport, killing General Qassem Soleimani. You can read more about that attack here.

The bill also calls for the Iranian government to provide $220 million to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The funds will be used to “reinforce its defense power in vengeance for General Soleimani’s assassination,” according to Iranian state media.

The U.S. declared the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization back in Apr. 2018.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Mostly clear. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories