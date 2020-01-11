Live Now
U.S. destroyer “aggressively approached” by Russian Navy ship in North Arabian Sea

Vladimir Putin

FILE In this file photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves his annual news conference in Moscow, Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to mark his 20th year in power, as the longest-serving leader since Joseph Stalin. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

(CBS) — An American warship was “aggressively approached” by a Russian Navy ship in the North Arabian Sea, the U.S. Navy said Friday. Navy Cmdr. Josh Frey, spokesman for U.S. 5th Fleet, said that the USS Farragut was conducting routine operations Thursday and sounded five short blasts to warn the Russian ship of a possible collision.

The 5th Fleet posted video of the encounter on Twitter. The video shows the Russian vessel rapidly approaching the stern of the 510-foot guided-missile destroyer.

He said the USS Farragut, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, asked the Russian ship to change course and the ship initially refused but ultimately moved away. Even though the Russian ship moved away, Frey said the delay in shifting course “increased the risk of collision.”

Last June, a Russian destroyer nearly collided with an American guided-missile cruiser in the Philippine Sea. The U.S. Navy called the incident “unsafe and unprofessional” but the Russian Pacific Fleet blamed the U.S. for the close encounter.

