U.S. destroyer “aggressively approached” by Russian Navy ship in North Arabian Sea

(CBS) — An American warship was “aggressively approached” by a Russian Navy ship in the North Arabian Sea, the U.S. Navy said Friday. Navy Cmdr. Josh Frey, spokesman for U.S. 5th Fleet, said that the USS Farragut was conducting routine operations Thursday and sounded five short blasts to warn the Russian ship of a possible collision.

The 5th Fleet posted video of the encounter on Twitter. The video shows the Russian vessel rapidly approaching the stern of the 510-foot guided-missile destroyer.

Farragut sounded five short blasts, the international maritime signal for danger of a collision, and requested the Russian ship alter course in accordance with international rules of the road. pic.twitter.com/OGCeAGKOy3 — U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) January 10, 2020

He said the USS Farragut, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, asked the Russian ship to change course and the ship initially refused but ultimately moved away. Even though the Russian ship moved away, Frey said the delay in shifting course “increased the risk of collision.”

Last June, a Russian destroyer nearly collided with an American guided-missile cruiser in the Philippine Sea. The U.S. Navy called the incident “unsafe and unprofessional” but the Russian Pacific Fleet blamed the U.S. for the close encounter.

First published on January 10, 2020 / 1:23 PM

