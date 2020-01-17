Two people critically injured after truck slams into Starbucks in Illinois

(CBS) — Five people were injured, two of them critically, when a full-size pickup truck slammed into a Starbucks store, CBS Chicago reported. The impact caused the building to collapse. Police said the injured included occupants of the truck and people inside the store, located some 55 miles northwest of Chicago in McHenry.

McHenry Police spokesman Patrick Polidori said that a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling westbound on West Elm Street when, for a yet unknown reason, it lost control and slammed into the building.

Video posted on social media showed a major response from police and fire.

Scanner reports called for a third alarm and a medical helicopter. First responders also reported a gas leak at the location.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m., according to CBS Chicago.

Video posted online shows a pickup truck buried in debris from the building. Initial reports said that people were trapped inside.

“Please pray for the injured in this accident,” McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett said. “I was on scene within a few minutes and witnessed several men and women step into action in this bitter cold to save lives.”

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

