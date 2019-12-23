Two-legged dog gets new wheels from engineering students

(CNN/WMTV) — A pampered pooch hasn’t let his disability stop him from living life to the fullest. But his owners wanted to make sure he didn’t miss out on anything!

So a group of engineering students in Wisconsin stepped up to the challenge. For months, they’ve been working on a project they’re calling “Wheels for Louie”

“If you ask Louie, he would tell you that he’s not disabled, he just doesn’t have front legs,” said his owner, Pete Sammataro.

Born without both front legs, Louie still manages to get around. But his owners, Pat and Pete Sammataro, wanted to help him do more.

They tried several different harnesses and a two-wheeled cart — but nothing worked.

“He’d tip back and forth and eventually he’d tip over and do a somersault,” said Pete.

Then they heard about a University of Wisconsin (UW) engineering class looking for a community project. They brought the students Louie’s cart to see what they could do.

“They were able to use about half of the materials from that cart and add on some extra balancing,” said UW Engineering lecturer Katie Kalscheur.

The students added smaller wheels for stability, and a few months later, Louie had a wheelchair.

And every day — he’s getting a little closer to taking his first steps out into the neighborhood. He’s only had it for about two weeks. Eventually — they would love to take him on daily walks.