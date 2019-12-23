Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Two-legged dog gets new wheels from engineering students

National
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN/WMTV) — A pampered pooch hasn’t let his disability stop him from living life to the fullest. But his owners wanted to make sure he didn’t miss out on anything!

So a group of engineering students in Wisconsin stepped up to the challenge. For months, they’ve been working on a project they’re calling “Wheels for Louie”

“If you ask Louie, he would tell you that he’s not disabled, he just doesn’t have front legs,” said his owner, Pete Sammataro.

Born without both front legs, Louie still manages to get around. But his owners, Pat and Pete Sammataro, wanted to help him do more.

They tried several different harnesses and a two-wheeled cart — but nothing worked.

“He’d tip back and forth and eventually he’d tip over and do a somersault,” said Pete.

Then they heard about a University of Wisconsin (UW) engineering class looking for a community project. They brought the students Louie’s cart to see what they could do.

“They were able to use about half of the materials from that cart and add on some extra balancing,” said UW Engineering lecturer Katie Kalscheur.

The students added smaller wheels for stability, and a few months later, Louie had a wheelchair.

And every day — he’s getting a little closer to taking his first steps out into the neighborhood. He’s only had it for about two weeks. Eventually — they would love to take him on daily walks.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

63°F Broken Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories