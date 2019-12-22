Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Two killed after trying to rob a smoke shop, third suspect on-the-run

National

Fresno Police say the suspects who got shot died at the hospital

by: YourCentralValley.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — A robbery hit on a central Fresno smoke shop turned into a shootout Friday when the robbers were confronted by the owner.

Fresno Police Sgt. Tim Tietjen said three men in dark clothing and with ski masks over their heads entered Smoke N Vape near Cambridge and Blackstone avenues some time after 9 p.m.

The three demanded money and took some out of the cashier’s drawer. After that, the owner tried to stop them from leaving — and the two parties started shooting at each other.

Two of the suspects were shot and taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. The third suspect is on-the-run, police are currently using helicopters and K-9 officers to find him.

Police are also looking for surveillance video in the area. The owner wasn’t injured in the gunfight.

Tietjen wasn’t able to comment on the men’s ages or any other background information. He did say police will likely be there for hours.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

49°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 49°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
47°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
47°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
48°F Rain. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories