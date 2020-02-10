Two Arkansas officers shot, suspect dead after Walmart shooting

Update: FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG) — Two Forrest City officers were shot and one suspect was killed after a shooting at the local Walmart.

According to police, officers were called to the store after the suspect began making threats. He was approached by the officers and that’s when shots were fired.

Two officers were struck. One was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center while the other is still on the scene.

The suspect is dead.

Original Story: FORREST CITY, Ark.- Forrest City Police tell KARK 4 News that they are investigating a shooting at Walmart Monday morning.

Law enforcement tells our sister station WREG in Memphis that a few people have been injured.

We’ll have more on this developing story as it becomes available.