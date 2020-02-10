Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Two Arkansas officers shot, suspect dead after Walmart shooting

National

by: KARK

Posted: / Updated:
police tape_1518558839687.jpg.jpg

Update: FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG) — Two Forrest City officers were shot and one suspect was killed after a shooting at the local Walmart.

According to police, officers were called to the store after the suspect began making threats. He was approached by the officers and that’s when shots were fired.

Two officers were struck. One was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center while the other is still on the scene.

The suspect is dead.

Original Story: FORREST CITY, Ark.- Forrest City Police tell KARK 4 News that they are investigating a shooting at Walmart Monday morning.

Law enforcement tells our sister station WREG in Memphis that a few people have been injured.

We’ll have more on this developing story as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories