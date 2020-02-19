Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Turn music down, library guard asked. Then she was stabbed.

National
Posted: / Updated:

Policemen stand in front of the Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley, N.Y., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. A female security guard was fatally stabbed on the third floor of the library Tuesday afternoon in a chaotic scene that ended when patrons gang-tackled the suspect until police could take him into custody, the Journal News reported. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) — A man stabbed a library security guard to death after she told him to turn his music down, authorities said Wednesday.

Blanchard Glaudin, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder in Tuesday’s stabbing of Sandra Wilson inside Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley, New York, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said.

Glaudin wastackled by library patrons after the stabbing. Wilson was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern.

Spring Valley Police Chief Paul Modica toldthe Journal News that Glaudin stabbed Wilson after she told him to turn his music down. “She was at the computer terminals and told him he had to turn it down,” Modica said. “That was it.”

Glaudin is being held without bail. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who can speak for him.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. Low around 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
39°F Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. Low around 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

48°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

48°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
35°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar