Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

‘Tumblegeddon’ traps cars, closes WA highway for 10 hours

National

Several cars were trapped by tumbleweeds

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tumbleweeds took over State Route 240 in eastern Washington on New Year’s Eve, trapping cars and causing a lengthy delay.

Trooper C. Thorson of the Washington State Patrol described the phenom as “tumblegeddon” in a tweet. Tumbleweeds piled as high as 20-to 30-feet and trapped several cars. As a result, SR 240 at milepost 10 was closed in both directions.

Trooper Thorson said the delay lasted 10 hours, reopening around 4:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day thanks to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s snow plows, which were used to clear the scene.

Only one car was found to still be trapped in the tumbleweeds by morning, but thankfully the car had no one inside.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
56°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
56°F A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
56°F Rain likely. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
56°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
56°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories