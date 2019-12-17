Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Trump signs bill funding historically black colleges, simplifying FAFSA application

National

by: Jessi Turnure

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Trump signs into law Tuesday a bill that will provide longterm funding for the more than a hundred historically black colleges and universities across the country.

“This is historic.”

Hundreds of thousands of students can continue their education at HBCUs without worry after President Trump signed into law a bill to fund the HBCUs for the next ten school years.

“A lot of first-time individuals from low-income areas go to these institutions to get opportunity, and we want them to succeed.”

Ja’Ron Smith is the deputy director of the White House Office of American Innovation. He says the $250-million a year in federal dollars will go a long way for scholarships, faculty and curriculum development, and campus infrastructure improvements.

“HBCUs have been hardly hit over the years. What we’re trying to do is help bring them into the 21st century and be prosperous in the 21st century.”

Smith says funding for HBCUs has been a priority for the Trump administration, but it’s taken time to get Congress to agree on a solution.

“Even though ours got blocked a couple times, there was never any doubt in my mind that the support for the HBCUs and minority-serving institutions was there. It was just a question of timing and when we could work out the details.”

Alabama Senator Doug Jones says those details also include a benefit for all college students. The new law will simplify the federal student aid form, or FAFSA. Something the Trump administration has also supported.

“It makes it easier to get more people in the pipeline to qualify for resources for the federal government,” said Smith.

Which, Smith says, ultimately translates to more college graduates in the workforce.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

44°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

43°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

41°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

43°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

44°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories