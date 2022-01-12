Trump says politicians who won’t confirm boosters are ‘gutless’

(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump says politicians who won’t confirm if they have received a COVID-19 booster shot are “gutless.”

Trump noted during an interview with the conservative One America News Network that he has received a booster is dismayed that other politicians dodge the question when asked.

“The answer is yes, but they don’t want to say it. Because they’re gutless… Whether you had it or not. Say it,” Trump said.

“The vaccine has saved tens of millions of people throughout the world,” Trump added.

The former president did not mention any politicians by name, but when asked last month on Fox News if he had received a booster, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said, “I’ve done whatever I did, the normal shot.”

The Hill has requested comment on Trump’s remarks from DeSantis’s office.

Trump first revealed that he received a booster shot back in December while he was on a speaking tour with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

His remarks elicited boos from the crowd.

Trump has been publicly supportive of the vaccine, crediting his administration with the plans that led to the quick development of the life-saving shots.

“This was us. We did this. And the distribution is moving along, according to our plan. And it’s moving along really well,” Trump previously said.

Trump has seen pushback from other prominent conservatives, however, such as The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens over the vaccines.

“Oh no, the vaccines work, but some people aren’t the ones. The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected,” Trump told Owens on her podcast late last month.

Polling has shown Republicans have been more likely to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine.