Trump pushes forward with Tulsa rally despite coronavirus threat

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) President Trump plans to continue with his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this weekend, even though some states are seeing a sharp rise in infections.

Ben Tracy reports.

Despite the recent spike in coronavirus cases, President Trump says he won’t be shamed into canceling his campaign rallies, and is still planning to pack the arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.

He claims 1 million people have requested tickets.

With infections on the rise in Tulsa, the head of the city’s health department calls the really dangerous and wants the president to postpone it.

The Trump campaign says it will do temperature checks and provide hand sanitizer. Mask will be handed out but they wont be mandatory and social distancing in the arena which holds 20k people is unlikely.