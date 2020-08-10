President Trump abruptly ends press conference, leaves briefing room

President Donald Trump abruptly ended his Monday afternoon press conference after a member of the Secret Service walked up to him at the podium and whispered something in his ear, CBS News David Begnaud reported.

He said it happened about three minutes into the press conference.

Trump then returned several minutes later, Begnaud said.

In a tweet, Begnaud said that the President said he left the briefing because there was a shooting outside the White House.

BREAKING: President Trump is back in the briefing room at the White House. He says there was a shooting. The President said someone was shot by Secret Service outside the White House. — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) August 10, 2020