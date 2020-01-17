Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Truck slams into Illinois Starbucks; 4 sent to hospitals

National
Posted: / Updated:

McHENRY, Ill. (AP) — A pickup truck slammed into an Illinois Starbucks on Thursday, injuring several people and causing massive damage to the coffee shop, police said.

Patrick Polidori, public affairs officer for McHenry police, told The Associated Press that the driver and four people inside the cafe were injured. Fire and rescue personnel extracted one person from beneath the vehicle, police said in a statement.

Four people were transported to the hospital, while the other was released at the scene. One person was in critical condition and the other three hospitalized were listed in fair condition.

Police said it wasn’t known why the Dodge Ram ran off the roadway in McHenry, about 50 miles northwest of Chicago, and struck a vehicle at the drive-thru window before colliding with the building.

Polidori said the roof of the building collapsed, and photos from the scene showed almost an entire wall of the shop knocked down by the truck.

The police department closed a portion of Route 120 after the crash and advised motorists to avoid the area.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories