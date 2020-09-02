Tropical Storm Nana and Omar Pose No Threat to the U.S.

Tropical Storm Nana officially formed yesterday in the Caribbean Sea. Sustained winds are at 60 mph as it moves quickly west. Nana could strengthen further before making landfall across Central America on Thursday. This system poses no threat to the U.S. nor will it move into the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Omar officially formed yesterday off the coast of the Carolinas’. Sustained winds are at 40 mph as it moves quickly east. Omar should continue to weaken as it heads out to sea. This system poses no threat to the U.S. nor will it move into the Gulf of Mexico.

