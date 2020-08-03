Tropical Storm Isaias expected to reach hurricane strength when it reaches Carolinas

National

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WFLA Photo

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread north along the east coast of Florida as Isaias creeps along the coast Sunday.

According to the 11 p.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Isaias is producing 70 mph maximum sustained winds while moving north, northwest at 9 mph just offshore the east-central Florida coast.

Below are the current watches and warnings in place:

Storm Surge Warning:

  • Edisto Beach South Carolina to Cape Fear North Carolina

Storm Surge Watch:

  • Cape Fear to Duck North Carolina
  • Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Hurricane Watch:

  • South Santee River South Carolina to Surf City North Carolina

Tropical Storm Warning:

  • Sebastian Inlet Florida to Fenwick Island Delaware
  • Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds
  • Chesapeake Bay southward from Smith Point

Tropical Storm Watch:

  • Fenwick Island Delaware northward to Watch Hill Rhode Island
  • Chesapeake Bay north of Smith Point
  • Tidal Potomac River
  • Delaware Bay
  • Long Island and Long Island Sound

Gusty winds and passing storms are expected in the Tampa Bay area Sunday as Isaias heads north.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

76°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

78°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
72°F Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar