ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A lung specialist took the stand Monday as the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights resumed after being abruptly suspended last week because one defendant tested positive for COVID-19.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thaoare accused of depriving Floyd of his rights when they failed to give him medical aid as Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the Black man’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd was handcuffed, facedown and gasping for air. Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene in the May 2020 killing that triggered protests worldwide and a reexamination of racism and policing.

Dr. David Systrom, a pulmonologist and critical care physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, is the second medical expert called to testify by prosecutors.

Last week, Dr. Andrew Baker, Hennepin County’s chief medical examiner, said Floyd died after police “subdual, restraint and neck compression” caused his heart and lungs to stop. He said heart disease and drug use were factors but not the “top line” causes. He said Floyd had an enlarged heart that needed more oxygen than normal, as well as narrowed arteries.

Testimony began Jan. 24 after a jury was selected in one day.

The trial was halted Wednesday in the middle of its second week after U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson said one of the defendants had tested positive. The defendant wasn’t named, but Kueng and Thao were in court that day and Lane was not. Lane’s attorney declined to say whether his client had COVID-19.

Floyd, 46, struggled with the officers when they tried to force him into a police vehicle and after they put him on the ground. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back.

Kueng, who is Black, Lane, who is white, and Thao, who is Hmong American, are charged with willfully depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights while acting under government authority. The charges allege that the officers’ actions resulted in Floyd’s death.

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court last year and pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge. He remains in prison. Lane, Kueng and Thao also face a separate state trial in June on charges alleging that they aided and abetted murder and manslaughter. All three have been free on bail since shortly after they were charged in June 2020.

Webber contributed from Fenton, Michigan.

