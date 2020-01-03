Live Now
Trial for W.Va. woman in false abduction case delayed again

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The trial of a West Virginia woman charged with making up a story about an Egyptian man trying to kidnap her daughter in a shopping mall has been delayed again.

Santana Renee Adams’ trial on a charge of falsely reporting an emergency incident was scheduled to start Friday in Cabell County magistrate court. Adams’ lawyer now wants a jury trial, a court clerk said. Adams’ November trial also was delayed.

Adams was initially hailed as a hero after claiming she used a gun to thwart the attempted kidnapping of her 5-year-old at a mall in Barboursville in April. She told authorities that the man tried to drag the girl away by her hair, but her story unraveled when no witnesses were found and surveillance video didn’t support her claims.

The man was released from jail and Adams was charged.

