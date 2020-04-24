Treasury, IRS deliver 88 million economic impact payments in first three weeks

1  of  2
FILE – In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, doors at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building are locked and covered with blinds as a sign posted advises that the office will be closed during the partial government shutdown in Seattle. Videos and reports claiming that you’ll have to pay back the relief checks the federal government is sending to millions of Americans are false, federal agencies confirmed to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

WASHINGTON (Press release) –The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service today released state-by-state figures for Economic Impact Payments, with 88 million individuals receiving payments worth nearly $158 billion in the program’s first three weeks.

As of April 17, the IRS issued 88.1 million payments to taxpayers across the nation. More payments are continuing to be delivered each week.

“The IRS, Treasury and partner agencies are working non-stop to get these payments out in record time to Americans who need them,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Tens of millions of people across the country are receiving these payments, and millions more are on the way. We encourage people to visit IRS.gov for the latest information, FAQs and updates on the payments.”

More than 150 million payments will be sent out, and millions of people who do not typically file a tax return are eligible to receive these payments. Payments are automatic for people who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years.

Economic Impact Payments as of April 17, totals by State.
StateNumber of EIP PaymentsTotal Amount of EIP Payments
Alabama1,306,879$              2,432,903,249
Alaska209,626$                 384,976,728
Arkansas778,710$              1,484,876,413
Arizona1,868,529$              3,408,327,214
California9,127,137$            15,894,426,934
Colorado1,532,632$              2,697,948,990
Connecticut961,464$              1,631,719,992
District of Columbia179,738$                 255,501,803
Delaware275,688$                 484,493,248
Florida6,348,503$            11,067,476,416
Georgia2,785,534$              5,041,819,449
Hawaii378,200$                 677,850,427
Iowa901,609$              1,709,391,510
Idaho470,200$                 939,632,351
Illinois3,561,467$              6,288,620,441
Indiana2,047,079$              3,801,302,228
Kansas806,471$              1,527,129,168
Kentucky1,247,465$              2,352,784,094
Louisiana1,265,581$              2,297,891,337
Massachusetts1,774,172$              2,951,357,726
Maryland1,561,936$              2,662,114,660
Maine400,919$                 722,201,531
Michigan2,945,568$              5,338,452,373
Minnesota1,568,913$              2,857,063,159
Missouri1,737,013$              3,220,707,956
Mississippi804,317$              1,481,695,852
Montana295,589$                 547,319,262
North Carolina2,774,379$              5,057,006,091
North Dakota215,321$                 399,771,434
Nebraska562,422$              1,070,565,880
New Hampshire407,786$                 714,166,522
New Jersey2,245,299$              3,861,741,262
New Mexico596,433$              1,072,887,126
Nevada892,115$              1,561,690,988
New York5,481,796$              9,283,821,196
Ohio3,504,529$              6,258,547,152
Oklahoma1,074,373$              2,056,089,347
Oregon1,098,231$              1,945,572,937
Pennsylvania3,725,334$              6,628,241,748
Rhode Island319,156$                 541,849,017
South Carolina1,361,971$              2,489,898,415
South Dakota255,301$                 487,326,070
Tennessee1,997,548$              3,683,938,147
Texas7,812,382$            14,398,065,881
Utah818,700$              1,676,956,785
Vermont188,076$                 332,111,224
Virginia2,312,429$              4,146,024,506
Washington2,058,899$              3,680,595,622
Wisconsin1,690,733$              3,093,584,754
West Virginia522,573$                 984,826,539
Wyoming166,195$                 316,335,903
Territories and Overseas*267,573$                501,071,680.00
Total88,183,614.00$        157,969,767,489

Economic Impact Payment help available on IRS.gov

IRS.gov has a variety of tools and resources available to help individuals and businesses navigate  Economic Impact Payments and get the information they need about EIP andother CARES Act provisions.

Economic Impact Payment FAQs: The IRS is seeing a variety of questions about Economic Impact Payments, ranging from eligibility to timing. These FAQs provide an overview and are updated frequently. Taxpayers should check the FAQs often for the latest additions; many common questions are answered on IRS.gov already, and more are being developed.

